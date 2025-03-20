Rashmika tells how ‘Thama’ director can make a ‘vampire’ happy

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna has shared that director Aditya Sarpordar knows that using “wise words” can make the actress happy.

Rashmika, who is currently shooting for “Thama,” took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture from the sets from their night shoot. It features the director, Aditya A. Sarpotdar, sitting on a plastic chair and monitoring the shoot on a screen.

She wrote: “My director…. Making me shoot night shoot every time…. Ice bucket …. Story of my life.”

In the foreground, there's a bucket labeled as an "ice bucket" and Rashmika humorously added "story of my life", indicating a playful complaint about frequent night shoots.

Resharing the post, the director wrote: "Where mortals fear the night, the vampires find their power,” implying a playful reference to their film and the night shoots.

Rashmika replied to it by adding her own comment: "Wise words. Knows exactly how to make a Thama (vampire) happy!"

"Thama" revolves around a relentless historian who delves into ancient texts, unraveling chilling truths about local vampire legends, as supernatural forces awaken. This quest not only unearths history but also ignites a battle for the town's very soul.

Earlier, Rashmika had revealed 'the things’ she loves. She had challenged herself with a fun Instagram series, 'No one can stop me from doing the things I love'.

The clip shared by the 'Animal' actress features her relishing what seems to be a mango pudding. Her expressions while eating are proof how much she enjoyed it.

"No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part - 1!", Rashmika captioned the post.

The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film “Sikandar”. The film, which is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, also stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. It is slated to release on Eid.

