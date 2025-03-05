Rashmika Mandanna's last minute struggle to get ready takes her back to her college days

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna was reminded of her college days as she was forced to do her hair and make-up by herself due to the last-minute rush.

The 'Animal' actress wrote on her IG, "Sometimes.. just sometimes things happen too last minute and have to do hair make up styling all by yourself and have to ask my best friend to take my pictures.. it ends up like this. I love it!! It’s taking me back to college days fully."

Rashmika Mandanna looked as stunning as always in a golden saree, paired with a contrasting blue blouse.

She opted for brown-toned makeup, along with some blue bangles and golden jhumkas. The 'Pushpa' actress was also seen flaunting a cute little bindi. As for hair, the stunner went with a neat bun.

Work-wise, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen as the leading lady in Salman Khan starrer "Sikandar". Yesterday, the makers treated the fans with the primary song from the drama, "Zohra Jabeen".

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna were seen performing Farah Khan's choreography on the dance number. The beats of the track have been composed by Pritam. The song has been sung in the melodious voice of Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, with lyrics penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri.

"Sikandar" marks Salman Khan's return to the big screen after the 2023 film "Tiger 3".

The much-awaited drama has been helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for "Ghajini".

With Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, the project also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in secondary roles.

"Sikandar" also marks the reunion of Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, "Kick".

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Sikandar" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on March 31, on Eid al-Fitr.

Rashmika Mandanna also has Sekhar Kammula's "Kubera" co-starring Dhanush in her kitty.

Furthermore, she has also been roped in for Aditya Sarpotdar's "Thama", along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

