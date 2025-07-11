Rashmika, Dhanush, Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Kuberaa’ to stream digitally from July 18

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Stars Nagarjuna Akineni, Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush’s movie “Kuberaa” is all set to stream digitally on Prime Video from July 18.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film, which also stars Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role, will stream in Tamil and Telugu, with dubs in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s gritty underbelly, Kuberaa follows Deva Kallam, a humble vagrant from Tirupati whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is unwittingly entangled in a dangerous conspiracy. When Neeraj Mithra, a power-hungry corporate tycoon, uncovers a hidden oil reserve, he blackmails disgraced ex-CBI officer Deepak Tej into helping him seize control of it.

Deepak orchestrates an elaborate conspiracy using Deva—but when Deva escapes, all hell breaks loose, triggering a deadly pursuit. With only a stranded Sameera (Rashmika) to aid him, Deva must try to navigate a world he barely understands if he must survive.

The film is elevated by Devi Sri Prasad’s pulse-pounding score.

“Kuberaa” was released worldwide on 20 June 2025 and was successful at the box office grossing Rs. 132 crore worldwide.

On June 23, Rashmika called her 'Kuberaa' co-star Dhanush 'a gem of a person'

Dropping a cute selfie of the two on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, "@dhanushkraja sir, This is literally the only picture I have with you despite of doing an entire film with you.."

Calling Dhanush a gem of a person, Rashmika's appreciation post further read, "This is a random appreciation post for you. You’ve been an absolute gem of a person..”

“Thankyou so much for working so incredibly hard each and every day (only know this cz every time we talk we are in different cities, doing different things and talking about how important rest is but how we are never actually able to do anything about it) and for giving us this kind of performance not only in Kuberaa, but in everything that you do.. it’s nothing short of incredible.. ?"

The 'Pushpa' actress revealed that Dhanush is extremely kind to everyone around him.

"You’ve been so incredibly kind, not only to me but everyone who I’ve seen you interact with.. and that I’ll remember forever the number of laddoos you’ve given me on set.. the way you’d help me with my Tamil lines everyday.. when you liked the way I’d do a scene and you’d say.. ‘that was nice..'", she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.