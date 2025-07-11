Kanwar Yatra 2025: Dates, Significance, History, and Route Details

The Kanwar Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage in Northern India, will begin on July 11, 2025, and end on July 23, 2025, on the day of Sawan Shivratri. This holy ride, performed by worshipers of Lord Shiva, involves gathering holy water from the Ganga River and other holy rivers and donating it to Shiva temples throughout the nation.

Significance of Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra is very sacred in Hinduism, with the belief that it liberates devotees from all their sins and blesses them with peace and prosperity. As per mythological tales, Lord Parshuram was the initial kanwariya who presented water from the River Ganga to anoint a shivling. Ever since, the tradition has been followed generation after generation, with the devotees making the long and tiring journey to present holy water to Lord Shiva.

Preparations and Traffic Advisory

To make it easy for the kanwariyas and decongest traffic, the authorities have also specified routes for the pilgrimage. Kanwariyas in Delhi are to enter from different borders, such as Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Loni Road, and so on. The traffic police have given advisories to make it a smooth ride for the pilgrims.

Dos and Don'ts for Kanwariyas

To have a hassle-free pilgrimage, kanwariyas are instructed to follow specific guidelines. These are wearing clean attire, maintaining celibacy, and avoiding unhealthy eating habits. Kanwariyas are also instructed not to put their kanwars on the ground, especially while stopping for urination or food.

Wishes during the Kanwar Yatra

While the Kanwar Yatra begins, devotees can make wishes to their dear ones, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. Some wishes are:

"Happy Kanwar Yatra to you! Lord Shiva's divine blessings be upon you."

"May the sacred Sawan time bring peace, happiness, and prosperity into your life."

"Har Har Mahadev! May Lord Shiva bless you with goodness and love, and fill your life with joy.

Kanwar Yatra is a reflection of the faith and devotion of the believers of Lord Shiva. When the pilgrimage begins, devotees are able to obtain blessings and spiritual development, and officials ensure a free and secure passage for everyone.

