Rashmi Gupta opens up on her 'family-like bonds' with Neelu Vaghela: 'I motivate her to make reels'

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Gupta has opened up about her 'family-like' bond with her 'Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare' co-star Neelu Vaghela, sharing how she motivates the senior actress to make reels.

Speaking about their bonding, Rashmi, who portrays the role of Chandra in the show, said: "I've known Neelu ji for the last one year while working on 'Bindiya Sarkar.' In 'Dhruv Tara,' she plays my mother. In real life, we share a bond just like a mother and daughter."

“If she's ever sitting alone, she calls me over, asking what I'm up to and requesting me to join her for lunch. She takes great care of me-always giving advice on what I should do, just like a mother would guide her daughter. We spend a lot of quality time together. Neelu is someone who is a great actor and it’s always a pleasure to share the screen with her. You learn every day with her on the set,” shared Rashmi.

Rashmi and Neelu’s reels are hilarious on social media, and their camaraderie is picture-perfect.

The actress further said: "When we have free time, we make reels because she says that she only gets them done when I'm around. Otherwise, there's no one else to make reels with her. I cheer her up and motivate her to make reels."

“In our long working hours, when we get to someone who cares for you, and can have a meaningful conversation is a big thing. It’s not always the same on the set, but Neelu ji’s presence on set made me a calm person,” added Rashmi.

'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' stars Ishaan Dhawan as Dhruv and Riya Sharma as Tara.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.