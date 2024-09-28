Rashid Alvi criticises PM Modi's surgical strike remarks; cites Indira Gandhi's role in dividing Pakistan

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the 2016 surgical strike demonstrated a new India's ability to carry out operations within enemy territory.

"The Prime Minister portrays the surgical strike as a monumental event, as if it alone will secure votes. Mr. Prime Minister, did you forget that Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts? What is a surgical strike compared to that? Today, Bangladesh exists because of her leadership. The Congress never used such events for political gain, but you politicise religion, Ram, Pakistan, and fail to address the real needs of the people," Alvi said.

"I believe that PoK should be reintegrated into India. While the Prime Minister makes statements, no concrete action follows. Our army's bravery is beyond question but the Prime Minister remains hesitant, particularly when it comes to China," Alvi further said.

In response to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's comment that those leading the farmers' protest had ulterior motives, Alvi cautioned: "Do not mock the farmers or dismiss people's faith and concerns. You saw what happened with Kangana Ranaut -- at least learn from that."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a public meeting in Jammu, said that the surgical strikes have taught the biggest lessons to the "mentors of terrorism" as they have understood if they do any mischief again, they will be hit inside their own country.

The surgical strikes were carried out in retaliation to the Uri terror attack of September 18, 2016, in which 19 soldiers were killed by terrorists sponsored and guided from across the Line of Control (LoC).

"The enemy (Pakistan) knows that if they do anything serious in our country, then Modi will hit them deep inside their country," the PM said.

