Rare reptiles seized during search of house in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 21 (IANS) Several exotic/wild reptiles, including five sugar gliders, were rescued from a house in Gomti Nagar during a joint raid by forest department and STF officials on Wednesday.

The action came after a tip-off about illegal trade of wild animals.

"Five sugar gliders, a ball python and four turtles were rescued after raids were conducted at the house in Gomti Nagar late Wednesday evening," said divisional forest officer Ravi K. Singh, who led the operation.

These animals were kept in cages and plastic boxes at the time of rescue.

The man, who had kept the animals, and the owner of the house, had been arrested by officials and the process to book him was underway.

"The arrested person will be booked under several sections including 9 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act," said Singh.

Section 9 is for prohibition of hunting, which says no person shall hunt any wild animal specified in Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4. Section 51 says any violation of laws and rules as specified under the Act will lead to imprisonment, which may extend to three years, and a fine, which may extend up to Rs 25,000.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.