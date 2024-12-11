Ranveer Singh recalls the time when his ‘dreams became a reality’

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) As his debut film “Band Baaja Baaraat” clocks 14 years since its release, Bollywood star and new dad Ranveer Singh reminisced about the time when his “dreams became a reality.”

Ranveer took to his Instagram stories, where he shared several highlights from the film, which was released in 2010.

“14 years since Band Baaja Baaraat… When my dreams became a reality #blessings #gratitude,” he wrote as the caption for the film, where he featured alongside actress Anushka Sharma.

“Band Baaja Baaraat”, a romantic comedy film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. In the film, Anushka’s Shruti Kakkar and Ranveer’sBittoo Sharma team up to create a wedding planning business. A Tamil remake titled Aaha Kalyanam starring Nani and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles was released in 2014.

One of the highest-paid Indian actors, Ranveer after his debut, was then seen in “Ladies Vs Ricky Behl”. He gained praise for playing a melancholic thief in the drama Lootera.

However, it was in 2013, when he established himself as a star through his collaborations with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, beginning with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao I and Alauddin Khilji in Bhansali's period dramas Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), respectively.

He was then seen in films such as “Simmba”, “Gully Boy”, “83” and “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.

Ranveer, who is married to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, is all set to be seen in filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller. The actor will reportedly play an R&AW agent in the yet-untitled movie.

It was in July, when the project was announced. Ranveer had shared a post on Instagram at that time and captioned it: “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration “Article 370”.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Ranveer’s latest release is “Singham Again” by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor, who played a negative character in the blockbuster.

