UAE condemns Israel for seizing buffer zone with Syria

Abu Dhabi, Dec 11 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned Israel's seizure of the demilitarised buffer zone in the Golan Heights and other neighbouring leading positions.

The seizure violates international law, particularly the Agreement on Disengagement signed in 1974 between Israel and Syria, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Emirates' official news agency WAM.

The UAE categorically rejects such practices, which exacerbate regional tensions and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability, it reported.

The UAE is committed to Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, it reported.

Syrian militant groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), waged a major offensive from northern Syria on November 27 and have since swept southwards through government-held areas, capturing the capital, Damascus, within 12 days.

Following the offensive, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government collapsed on Sunday. Al-Assad has resigned and arrived in Russia for asylum.

On Sunday and Monday, Israeli warplanes hit military and security sites in and around Damascus, the southwestern province of Quneitra, Syrian navy vessels at Latakia Port, and military depots in coastal areas.

In addition, the Israeli military crossed into the demilitarised buffer zone established under the 1974 ceasefire agreement, taking control of border areas as of Monday, according to Syrian and Israeli sources.

