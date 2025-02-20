Ranveer Allahbadia case: Maharashtra Cyber records statement of Shashwat Maheshwari

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) In the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia, Maharashtra Cyber has now recorded the statement of stand-up comedian Shashwat Maheshwari.

So far, the cyber department has recorded statements from three individuals linked to the case, including Raghu Ram and Devesh Dixit. Authorities are reportedly probing the controversy that has garnered significant attention across social media platforms, with multiple people being questioned in connection with the issue. The show, which has garnered attention for its provocative content, has led to Maharashtra Cyber recording statements from individuals who appeared on the episodes.

It is being reported that as the investigation unfolds, more individuals are expected to be questioned, and the legal implications of the show's content will continue to be examined.

Following the controversy sparked by Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on the show "India’s Got Latent," comedian Samay Raina took down all episodes of the show from YouTube. In response to the matter, the Supreme Court issued an order during its hearing, requiring Allahbadia to submit his passport to the investigating officer at the Nodal Cyber Police Station in Thane.

Additionally, the Supreme Court's ruling has prohibited the podcaster and his associates from broadcasting any shows on YouTube or other platforms until further notice.

For the unversed, Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina’s show "India’s Got Latent" alongside fellow content creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija. During the episode, Allahbadia drew significant backlash after asking a female contestant an inappropriate and offensive question. The controversial remark immediately sparked outrage among viewers and critics alike.

As a result, a formal complaint was filed with both the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

Allahbadia, who is known for his BeerBiceps brand, also issued an apology admitting that it was "not appropriate" and "not even funny." In a video statement, Ranveer said, “My comment was not appropriate, was not even funny, comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform, obviously, this is not how I wished to use it.”

He added, “I am not going to give any context, any justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just offering an apology. I personally had a lapse in my judgment; it was not cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages, and I don’t want to be a kind of person that takes responsibility; family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better; that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get better; I have asked the makers to remove the insensitive segment from the video. I am sorry; I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

