Kakani's Open Challenge to Chandrababu, Minister Atchannaidu

Nellore district YSRCP president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of turning a blind eye to the struggles of farmers in the state. He expressed anger over Naidu's alleged inaction despite witnessing the difficulties faced by the farming community.

He criticized Chandrababu Naidu for writing what he termed a "bogus letter" to NAFED, requesting support for chili farmers, despite never having facilitated chili procurement through NAFED in the past. Govardhan Reddy pointed out that former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy personally visited the Guntur chili yard on Wednesday to understand the problems of farmers firsthand. In contrast, he accused Chandrababu Naidu of launching a new political drama instead of taking genuine steps to support the farming community.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP office in Nellore, Govardhan Reddy reiterated his claim that Chandrababu Naidu's letter to NAFED was an attempt to deceive farmers. He stated that if Naidu were genuinely concerned about chili farmers, he would have provided support under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). He further alleged that Naidu ignored the horticulture department’s recommendation for ₹3,480 crore in working capital assistance, exposing his lack of commitment to farmers' welfare.

Govardhan Reddy also criticized the state government for failing to ensure security during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the Guntur chili yard. He claimed that the government's negligence in providing adequate protection was a deliberate attempt to obstruct Jagan’s efforts to highlight farmers' issues. He asserted that only after Jagan’s visit did the government start paying attention to farmers’ problems.

Targeting the Opposition

Govardhan Reddy accused the ruling government of silencing those who question its failures. He claimed that under the TDP-led coalition, farmers were not receiving fair prices for their crops, leading to financial distress. He noted that when Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Guntur chili yard to support the farmers, the government responded with misinformation and smear campaigns to divert public attention.

"The government’s attitude seems to be: ‘If you question us, we will discredit you.’ Even farmers are not spared from this malicious propaganda by the government and its aligned media," he alleged.

Security Lapses and Political Agenda

He further alleged that the government deliberately withheld security arrangements during Jagan’s visit, despite his Z+ security status. "Even a basic rope party was not deployed. The government’s approach is clear—it does not want Jagan to reach out to the public or expose its failures," he said.

Taking a direct jab at Chandrababu Naidu, Govardhan Reddy said, "Naidu is a walking lie. He avoids questions on his ‘Super Six’ promises and doesn’t want to discuss farmers’ issues. Instead, he uses his power to file cases against those who challenge him—including Jagan Mohan Reddy."

Open Challenge to Chandrababu Naidu

He declared that Jagan’s visit to the Guntur chilli yard had forced the government to finally acknowledge farmers' struggles. Throwing an open challenge to Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Atchannaidu, and other TDP leaders, he asked, "Can you visit the chilli yard and face the farmers directly? They will not spare you for betraying them."

False Claims on NAFED Procurement

Govardhan Reddy dismissed Atchannaidu’s press conference as a scripted reading of party-prepared notes. He questioned whether Atchannaidu had any real understanding of farmers' issues. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of misleading farmers by writing a fake letter to the Union Agriculture Minister, claiming to seek NAFED intervention, despite knowing that NAFED had never procured chili in the past. "Isn't this a blatant attempt to deceive chili farmers?" he asked.

He further pointed out that the horticulture department had recommended purchasing at least 25% of the chili crop under the Market Intervention Scheme, estimating the required working capital at ₹3,480 crore. However, Naidu allegedly ignored this proposal and instead opted for a superficial request under the Market Price Support scheme, just to shift responsibility to the central government.

No Fair Prices for Farmers Under TDP

Govardhan Reddy claimed that under the TDP-led coalition, farmers had been deprived of fair prices for all crops, not just chili. He accused the current government of dismantling the RBK system established under YSRCP’s rule, which had ensured direct crop purchases and eliminated middlemen. He also criticized the government for neglecting initiatives like e-crop, input subsidies, and free crop insurance.

"During YSRCP's tenure, we ensured minimum support prices for not just chili but also turmeric, cotton, banana, onion, green gram, and black gram. Today, Chandrababu Naidu is not only failing to deliver on his promises but is also scrapping the schemes implemented by the previous government," he concluded.