WPL 2025: Lapses in UPW’s fielding helped DC chase down the target, says Mithali Raj

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Former India captain Mithali Raj pointed out that the UP Warriorz sloppy work in fielding was one of the big reasons why Delhi Capitals managed to chase down 167 and win by seven wickets in match six of WPL 2025.

After restricting UPW to 166/7, captain Meg Lanning set the foundation for DC’s chase with 69. But after she fell, DC needed 32 runs off the last three overs. The experienced Marizanne Kapp (29 not out) and Annabel Sutherland (41 not out) stepped up to complete the chase in the last over to ensure DC signed off from WPL 2025 Vadodara leg on a high.

They were also helped by dropped catch of Marizanne by substitute Alana King and misfields got them back-to-back boundaries in the final over. Their sloppy fielding efforts were summed up by Tahlia McGrath failing to collect the ball from mid-on at the non-striker's end which could have led to a run-out of Marizanne, but it turned out to be the winning run for DC.

"That was a crucial over. Although Delhi Capitals needed more runs than the number of balls remaining, we saw a few lapses in UP Warriorz’s fielding, which ultimately helped Delhi Capitals chase down the target," said Mithali on JioHotstar.

Talking of Meg playing a terrific captain’s knock which also led to her achieving a record number of half-centuries in the WPL, Mithali said, "It’s no surprise that she has accumulated the most runs and half-centuries, but today’s innings was quite different from her previous two. She played a lot straighter in front of the wicket, showcasing her signature drives.”

“While her strengths have traditionally been behind the wicket, today we saw more shots over mid-off and mid-wicket. That’s a positive sign for Delhi Capitals, as it shows the skipper is back with the runs.”

“We saw that whenever a new bowler came on, Lanning consistently dispatched the first few deliveries for boundaries, taking advantage of bowlers adjusting their line outside off stump. That approach helped her build confidence throughout the innings."

Mithali also praised Annabel for hitting a fine 41 and taking DC over the line. “She played a supporting role alongside her skipper, Meg Lanning, especially after Delhi Capitals had a strong start in the powerplay but then lost Jemimah Rodrigues without adding to the total.”

“That partnership was critical in stabilizing the innings, and her 40-run stand with Marizanne Kapp was equally vital. It was important for Sutherland to step up and contribute with the bat."

Mithali further hailed Marizanne for keeping her nerve and taking the team to win. "She rightly mentioned at the presentation that as an all-rounder, if you have a tough day with the ball, you always have the opportunity to make an impact with the bat.”

“That’s exactly what she did. With Sutherland well-set at the other end, Kapp found her rhythm, played some excellent shots in front of the wicket, built a strong partnership, and ultimately guided her team to victory."

Mithali also highlighted the improved dynamics of the partnership between Meg and Shafali Verma playing a key role in DC going to second place in the points table. "The key difference in their partnership as compared to the previous match was their ability to maintain momentum.”

“After every boundary, they followed up with either another boundary or a quick single, preventing pressure from building up due to dot balls. We saw both Shafali and Meg actively looking for singles and ensuring a steady flow of runs, which made a significant difference."

