India, Bangladesh bilateral T20 cricket series for blind 2025 to kick off from Feb 22 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is set to host the Men’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 against Bangladesh at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru Campus from February 22 to 27.

The selection committee has named an 18-member squad, selecting players based on their outstanding performances in the National Tournament, which will feature five T20 matches. Notably, eight players will be making their international debut.

The Men’s Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 will commence with an inauguration ceremony on February 22 at 9:30 AM at MAHE, Bengaluru Campus, followed by the 1st T20 match at 10:30 AM. After a rest day on February 23, the series will resume with the second T20 match on February 24, followed by the matches on February 25, 26, and 27, all starting at 10:00 AM at the same venue.

"International series provide our players with much-needed exposure and a platform to represent the country at the highest level. We are happy that the National Tournaments over the years, supported by IndusInd Bank, have helped CABI create opportunities for new players," said Buse Gowda, president of CABI.

"I am very happy to see many new players representing the country. Playing at the international level is a dream for every cricketer, and I congratulate these young talents on reaching this milestone," said Durga Rao Tompaki, Captain of the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind.

"Blind cricket in India continues to grow stronger with every tournament, and it is encouraging to see fresh talent stepping up to the international stage. Platforms like these are essential for players to gain experience, improve their game, and inspire the next generation of cricketers," said Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, chairman of CABI and founding trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

Squad:

Debaraj Behera (B1), Praveen Sharma (B1), Maharaja S (B1), Jibin Prakash (B1), Mukesh Kumar (B1), Devraj (B1), Sonu Rawat (B2), Manish Kumar (B2), Lalprasad Soren (B2), Lokesha (B2), Nakula Badanayak (B2), Prakash Jayaramaiah (B3), Durga Rao Tompaki (Captain, B3), Sunil Ramesh (Vice-Captain, B3), Amiti Ravi (B3), Dinesh Ratva (B3), Gambheer Singh (B3), Sanjeev Kerketta (B3).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.