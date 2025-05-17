Ranveer Allahbadia believes in the mantra: 'Control Yourself, Not Others'

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Renowned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has shared his latest life mantra- Control Yourself, Not Others.

Allahbadia believes that there is no point in getting angry or trying to correct someone if they do not act according to your expectations.

His latest Instagram post read, "Ever Felt Frustrated Because People Don’t Act the Way They Should? Maybe they’re rude, unreliable, or just straight-up annoying. You try to fix them, correct them, or get angry at them-but what happens? Nothing."

The podcaster said that people tend to get frustrated when things do not go their way. "It’s human tendency to that we want things to go our way. We want people to act the way we think is right. When they don’t, we get frustrated. They will be who they are. They will make mistakes. They will disappoint. That’s their business," Allahbadia wrote.

He shared that the most crucial thing is how one reacts to such a situation, as our emotion is the only thing within our control.

"But what about you? How do you respond? That’s what really matters. If someone is being difficult, let them. If someone is being unfair, let them.

You hold yourself to a higher standard. You control your emotions, your reactions, your energy. Weakness is letting others decide how you feel. Strength is choosing for yourself," Allahbadia penned.

He concluded by saying that the most imperative thing is to focus on yourself and not others. "At the end of the day, you don’t have time to fix others. You have enough work to do on yourself. Keep that focus, and life gets lighter. Control Yourself, Not Others."

Allahbadia also dropped a soothing picture of himself relaxing on a huge stone with his eyes closed, while a river flowed next to him.

Back in March this year, Allahbadia made a comeback on his podcast channel, TRS, more than a month after the infamous 'India's Got Latent' show controversy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.