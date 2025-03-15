Rannvijay on his first MTV Roadies experience: I went there for a bike

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor and host Rannvijay reflected on his Roadies legacy. He revealed that he participated in the first season of Roadies back in 2003 to win a Karizma bike.

Rannvijay shared, “I want to tell you the story where it started for me, 2003 mai pehla MTV Roadies ka season tha aur maine ek ad dekha MTV pe jo tha agar aapko Karizma jeetni hai toh aap iss show pe aaiye. Toh mai actually MTV Roadies mai sirf Karizma jeetne aaya tha, and when I was selected wahan bohot colors ki Bikes thi aur meri nazar sirf yellow Karizma pe thi, I went for it. (The first season of MTV Roadies took place in 2003 and I saw an ad that said if you want to win a Karizma, come to this show. So I actually came to MTV Roadies just to win a Karizma, and when I was selected, there were a lot of colorful bikes there and my eyes were only on the yellow Karizma) Throughout the journey I rode that Karizma and it became an iconic colour. I’ve come back and now Karizma is back, it’s like a full circle for me.”

Shifting our focus to the current season of MTV Roadies - "Roadies Double Cross", the show took its first major leap as the Roadies left Hampi and relocated to Mysuru.

Now, according to the latest task, each team will have three members: one boy, one girl, and a third member from a rival Gang Leader’s team. The challenge begins with the girls from opposing gangs breaking through barriers to retrieve a hidden jewel buried in the sand. Once they secure the jewel, they must pass it to their “adopted” teammate, who will then navigate through a pit while two boys try to stop them.

Their goal is to place the jewel on the designated crown. With four jewels in total, the one who secures the red jewel will gain a special advantage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.