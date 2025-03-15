Delhi Congress slams BJP govt over delay in Rs 2,500 for women, free LPG cylinder

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP’s ‘double engine’ government in the national capital of failing to deliver its election promises of Rs 2,500 per month honorarium to women and free cooking gas cylinder.

He also demanded that the BJP government in Delhi should also implement a scheme like the Congress government in Telangana wherein Rs 25,000 crore interest-free loans are provided to empower women entrepreneurs.

Yadav said that this decision highlighted the Telangana government’s dedication to making the state a leader in women’s empowerment, while the “double engine” BJP government in Delhi is yet to fulfil any of its election promises.

He said that the BJP government should make a provision for such a scheme in the coming Delhi Budget.

Yadav said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been holding meetings with women, traders and farmers but nothing concrete has emerged for the benefit and welfare of the people.

The Delhi Congress chief said that before the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had asserted that in its very first Cabinet meeting, the BJP Government will announce Rs 2,500 per month honorarium to every woman, free cooking gas cylinder on Holi and subsidised cylinder for Rs 500 to households, and would table all the pending 14 CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports in the very first Assembly session to expose the corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal Government.

However, none of these promises were fulfilled as only two of the CAG reports were tabled in the five-day Assembly session.

Yadav said that the Congress governments in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana have fulfilled all election promises on a priority basis while the BJP government in Delhi is dithering about fulfilling its election promises.

The delay in fulfilling the poll promises has proven that the BJP was no different from the corrupt AAP Government which only looted the taxpayers' money in 11 years of misrule after making many hollow promises to the people.

