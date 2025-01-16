Rani Gayatri Devi was the inspiration for the look of my character in ‘Daaku Maharaj’, says Shraddha Srinath

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Srinath, who plays a pivotal role in director Bobby Kolli’s recently released film ‘Daaku Maharaj’, has now revealed that the inspiration for her character in the film, Nandini, came from Rani Gayatri Devi.

‘Daaku Maharaj’, which features actor Balakrishna in the lead, incidentally also happens to be Shraddha Srinath’s 25th film.

Taking to social media to pen her thoughts about her character and those who helped her bring it to life, Shraddha wrote, “ Our inspiration was Rani Gayatri Devi. @kohl.play (Divya Sundar Rajan‘s) make up was impeccable. She even researched on what kind of nail polish was popularly used in the 90s. And she emphasised an already existing mole on my chin which added a lot of character.”

Talking about her hairstyles in the film, Shraddha said, “@shivaraj_hairstylist (Kammari Shivararchary‘s) work was on point. We tried a couple of things before we settled on soft curls tied up in a bun. We wanted to keep the hair short and open but Bobby sir was keen on keeping it tied especially thanks to Nandini’s social status. Tied hair metaphorically makes sense to me today because in a way Nandini’s character is not free, she’s caged. If you look at her flashbacks, her hair is loose and she is free like a bird.”

She went on to further say, “Archana Rao’s styling meant perfectly authentic looking vintage outfits with unmissable florals. I specifically wanted to work with her and what a fine job she did.

So glad @vidhyaabreddy and I got this team together because we didn’t want to settle for anything lesser than what we had in mind. And we hit the bullseye and how. :)”

The actress also thanked her director Bobby Kolli ‘s vision and cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan’s visuals for making Nandini look every bit the person she imagined her to be. “Like a rose. Beautiful to look at but can hurt you if you aren’t gentle,” she added.

Expressing happiness at how #DaakuMaharaaj was being received, the actress also shared a video from the last of the film’s shoot in Rajasthan.

