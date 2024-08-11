Rani Chatterjee relishes 'Vada Pav' as she arrives in Mumbai for new project

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is in Mumbai for a new project, and has shared a peek into her day, revealing how she is enjoying the local delicacy -- vada pav.

Known for her work in movies like 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' and 'Devra Bada Satawela' took to Instagram, and shared a new Reel video with her 1.9 million followers on the photo sharing application.

In the video, we can see her wearing a red long sleeves tee-shirt and is getting her makeup and hair done in the vanity.

She is also seen enjoying a vada pav, while getting ready for the project.

The post is captioned as: "something is cooking... Mumbai aate hi Mumbai ka Vada Pav #newproject."

On the professional front, Rani had made her acting debut in 2004 with the film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'.

The movie directed by Ajay Sinha, stars Manoj Tiwari in the lead.

One of the most popular actress in the Bhojpuri cinema, Rani is known for her work in projects like 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Rani No. 786', 'Dariya Dil', 'Rani Banal Jwala', 'Gharwali Baharwali', 'Real Indian Mother', 'Rani Weds Raja' and 'Lady Singham'.

She has also participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

The diva also has been a part of web shows like 'Mastram', 'Virgin Bhasskar 2', and 'Woh Pehla Pyar'.

She is currently starring in the show 'Beti Hamari Anmol', which features Juhi Aslam and Pratham Kunwar in the lead.

She next has 'A Bad Man Babu', 'Pariwar Ke Babu', 'Bhabhi Maa', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', ‘Saas Bahu Chali Swarg Lok’, and 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai' in the pipeline.

