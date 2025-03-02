Rani Chatterjee joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang’s 'Jamuniya'

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The cast of Shemaroo Umang’s upcoming show, 'Jamuniya' has received a new addition. Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has been roped in to play a fiery character in her next.

While the makers are keeping Rani Chatterjee's character a mystery, she teases herself about what’s to come. Talking about her role, she shared, “I never thought I’d play a negative role, but people have loved my performances—and as an artist, I love giving the audience what they enjoy! I can’t reveal much about my character, Madhumati, just yet; there’s a reason this character hasn’t been talked about much. But trust me, Madhumati is a storm waiting to hit! Wherever she goes, the drama will follow. As the owner of Rangmahal, she promises to bring twists and excitement that you’ll love!”

The show will narrate the inspiring tale of a little girl named Jamuniya struggling to regain her destiny. During her journey she encounters individuals who will influence her fate; some as allies, while others as enemies. The primary cast of the show will feature Rajat Verma as Ratan and Aleya Ghosh as Jamuniya.

"Jamuniya" highlights deep-rooted societal norms and the harsh reality of judging people based on beauty standards. As the show attempts to change the perspective of people, the viewers will witness a tale of strength and resilience.

The recently released teaser shows a group of young girls eagerly searching through dolls in hopes of finding one that looks like them during a local mela. A young girl's smile fades as she is unable to locate a doll that matches her skin tone. As she requests the shopkeeper for a doll that looks like her, he responds, "No one buys dark-coloured dolls." Jamuniya reassures the young girl that inner strength, not external biases, defines beauty.

"Jamuniya" is slated to premiere on Shemaroo Umang on March 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM.

