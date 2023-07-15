Randeep Hooda visits Swatantrya Veer Smarak, meets Savarkar's family

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who unleashed a storm with the first look of his upcoming directorial 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', recently visited the nationalist's memorial, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak, to pay tribute.



He had been invited by the Savarkar family members Ranjit Savarkar, Swapnil Savarkar, Rajendra Varadkar, and Manjiri Marathe.

The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak is located in the heart of Dadar West, Shivaji Park, Mumbai. The Smarak hosts a gamut of facilities from a gymnasium, boxing rings, and martial arts training centres to recording and VFX studios.

On his meeting with the Savarakar family, Randeep said: "The Savarkar family welcomed me with so much love and warmth. I am now really looking forward to showing the film to them soon."

Randeep expressed his admiration for their unwavering commitment to preserving the legacy of Veer Savarkar.

The actor recently finished shooting for the film which he has directed, produced, and acted in. The release date of the film will be announced soon.

--IANSaa/kvd

