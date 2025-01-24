Randeep Hooda to share screen space with John Cena in ‘Matchbox’

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Hindi film actor Randeep Hooda will be seen sharing screen space with Hollywood star John Cena in the upcoming action thriller “Matchbox.” The film is currently being shot in Budapest.

The actor will be reuniting with “Extraction” director Sam Hargrave with the movie, which marks their second collaboration following their 2020 Netflix hit, reports variety.com.

“Matchbox” will follow a group of childhood friends who must work together to stop an impending worldwide disaster and rediscover their friendship along the way.

The live-action film, based on Mattel’s die-cast matchbox toy vehicle line, also stars Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel and Sam Richardson. Production is currently underway in Budapest, where Hooda is joining the cast.

The film is inspired by Mattel’s popular toy vehicle line, which was invented in 1953 by automotive enthusiast Jack Odell. Odell’s daughter was allowed to take a toy to school only if it was small enough to fit in a matchbox and when her schoolmates began clamoring for their own “matchbox car,” the brand was born. Today, Mattel reports, two Matchbox cars are sold every second somewhere around the world.

Randeep said that he is excited to be working with Sam again.

“We had a great time on our first collaboration with ‘Extraction’ .Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest.”

Hargrave is directing based on a screenplay by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. The film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg as well as Don Granger and Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films.

Hargrave, whose action credentials include stunt coordination for Marvel blockbusters “Avengers: Endgame,” “Infinity War,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and DC’s “Suicide Squad,” recently helmed “Extraction 2.” His first outing with Hooda saw the Indian actor deliver a breakthrough performance as Saju alongside Chris Hemsworth.

Randeep, who directed and starred in 2024’s “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,” is currently busy with “Jaat” under director Gopichand Malineni alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

The actor, who is married to Lin Laishram, will also be seen in “Arjun Ustara” by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

