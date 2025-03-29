Rana Sanga a ‘traitor’: Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza stirs fresh row

Bareilly, March 29 (IANS) Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza on Saturday reiterated the label of “traitor” for Rajput ruler Rana Sanga, mirroring a recent statement by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman.

During a press conference, Raza said: “Babur didn’t come to India; he was invited to come. Babur never did any attack on India. Babur attacked Ibrahim Lodhi. But Rana Sanga was the one who cheated him (Babur). He (Rana Sanga) asked Babur to start capturing from Delhi, while Rana Sanga was supposed to start from Agra. So, the motive of Rana Sanga was to make Babur attack India.”

Raza further alleged that he (Rana Sanga) only wanted Babur to come and loot India and do destruction of Delhi so that Rana Sanga could become ruler.

“Rana Sanga broke his promise to Babur. Angered by Rana Sanga’s breach of promise, Babur attacked India. Rana Sanga cheated and betrayed his own country,” he added.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman, during a Parliament session, also branded Rana Sanga a “traitor”, leading to controversy.

Suman claimed the 16th-century Rajput ruler invited Mughal ruler Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi, ultimately paving the way for the Mughal Empire.

The MP’s statement triggered a backlash, with Karni Sena activists vandalising his Agra residence near Hari Parvat Chauraha on Wednesday.

Multiple vehicles, furniture, and windows were damaged in the attack.

Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu said the remarks insulted a “hero” who defeated the Mughals and demanded that Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tender an apology.

The issue escalated into a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, as the ruling party vehemently opposed Suman’s controversial remarks. The uproar led to a temporary adjournment of the House proceedings.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened, describing Rana Sanga as a “hero” and stressing the importance of respecting public sentiment in parliamentary discourse.

