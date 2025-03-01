Ramzan preparations in full swing in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 1 (IANS) As Ramzan approaches, the streets around Akbari Gate in Nakhas, Lucknow, are abuzz with activity. The vibrant markets are filled with people eager to shop for the holy month, with excitement building for the upcoming celebrations.

For many, this is a time of joy, and the enthusiasm is evident as shoppers scour the stalls. Shopkeepers too are energised, witnessing the surge in footfall. Dates, chips, papads, and clothes are in demand, as preparations ramp up for the special occasion.

IANS spoke to several locals about the preparations taking place in the city.

Farah Khan shared, “It feels wonderful to get ready for Ramzan, picking up outfits, and gearing up to keep Roza. We’re in the midst of preparations, and we’re excited. After our shopping spree, we’ll focus on Eid celebrations, but for now, it's all about Ramzan."

Mohammad Urtusam said, “The excitement around Ramzan is palpable. Look at the crowd shopping around – everyone’s gearing up for this beautiful time of the year.”

Mohammad Siddiqui Khan expressed his joy, saying, "Ramzan, the month of blessings, has begun. I am overwhelmed with happiness. This is the month of Allah’s mercy, and I pray for forgiveness for all those who have passed. Right now, we’re stocking up on household essentials. The shops will quiet down for a few days, but In Sha Allah, once the moon is sighted, the shopping frenzy will pick up again. It’s truly a blessed month."

Ubaid Ullah added, "The market is lively, and it will only get busier as the evening draws near. This is the month of Ramzan, and the energy only grows. People shop for the festival, for weddings – it’s a time of celebration. Ramzan starts tomorrow, In Sha Allah. There’s so much happiness in the air, and we thank Allah for giving us life to witness this blessed occasion. May we continue celebrating festivals like this for years to come."

A local woman shared her thoughts, “This is a sacred time for all of us. We pray that everyone, regardless of their background, finds blessings in this month. While Ramzan is primarily a time for worship, we each prepare in our own way – through food, clothing, and other traditions.”

In India, moon-sighting committees will observe the skies at 6 pm on March 1. If the crescent moon is visible, Ramzan will begin on March 2. If not, the first day of fasting will be on March 3.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.