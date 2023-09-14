Ram Katha museum to display articles recovered from Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi site

Ayodhya, Sep 14 (IANS) The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will display all artifacts and antiques of religious importance, recovered from the Ram Janmabhoomi campus in August 2020, at the proposed Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya.

These articles were recovered when construction work of Ram temple began in Ayodhya in August 2020.

General secretary of the Trust, Champat Rai, has posted pictures of all artifacts through the official account of the Trust on X (formerly known as Twitter).

These artifacts are broken statues, pillars, a kalash, five-feet-tall Shivling with carvings on it and other antiques of religious importance.

The Trust has claimed that the articles recovered are similar to those recovered by the ASI during the 2003 excavation carried out in and around the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The state government will hand over the Ram Katha Sangrahalaya to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after signing a memorandum of understanding.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.