Ram Charan’s film with Buchi Babu Sana titled ‘Peddi’!

Chennai, Mar 27 (IANS) Looking to kick off the birthday celebrations of actor Ram Charan in style, the makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming action entertainer featuring Ram Charan in the lead on Thursday announced the title of their film as ‘Peddi’ and released the first look of the actor in the film.

Two posters of Ram Charan were released on Thursday. While one has a close up shot of Ram Charan ‘s face, the other is a picture of Ram Charan holding what appears to be a plank of wood and geared up for a fight. The actor sports a rural, rugged look in both pictures. His hair, beard, and serious expression add layers of intensity to his character.

The close up shot of Ram Charan has the actor looking intently, even as he lights what appears to be a beedi.

Taking to its X timeline, Vriddhi Cinemas, which is producing the film, wrote, “A man of the land, A force of the nature. #RC16 is #PEDDI Happy Birthday Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan.”

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film, which is being billed as a pan-India spectacle by its makers, is being presented by the powerhouse production house Mythri Movie Makers, alongside the creative brilliance of Sukumar Writings.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that #RC16 is being crafted on an unprecedented scale, with a colossal budget, breathtaking visuals, world-class production values, and cutting-edge technical excellence.

The movie features an ensemble of renowned actors from various film industries, creating an exciting blend of talent and star power. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays a pivotal and powerful role in the film. The highly anticipated film will feature an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

The film's music is being composed by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman while its visuals are being shot by ace cameraman R. Rathnavelu. Avinash Kolla is serving as the production designer of this film.

