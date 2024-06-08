Rakul Preet Singh is Headstrong Girl: Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 2’

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is set to share the screen with legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in the film 'Indian 2', has opened up about her role in the film.

The actress shared that she portrays the character of a headstrong girl in the film.

Rakul also said that she resonates completely with her character.

Sharing insights into her character in ‘Indian 2', Rakul said: "It is surely one of the most special films of my career. Not just for the people that I am working with but also because of my character. I play a headstrong, confident girl, who knows exactly what she wants. And somewhere, I resonate completely with this character in my real life."

“It’s too early to disclose more, but yes, it’s been a delight to work with Shankar, pulling off this character by picking up from the nuances he shared with me,” she added.

'Indian 2', a sequel to the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian', is a vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar. The movie sees Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

Apart from 'Indian 2', Rakul has a busy schedule ahead.

The actress is currently filming for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ and will soon be seen in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has ‘Ameeri’ in the pipeline, starring Neena Gupta and Chunky Panday.

