Rakhi Sawant opens up on getting summon from Cyber cell in Ranveer-Samay case

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Rakhi Sawant has been summoned by the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell amid the ongoing Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. She used social media to react to this, saying that instead of sending her a summon they should have just asked her questions over a video call.

Rakhi Sawant shared a video on her IG saying, "There is no point sending me a summon. You can just video call me and I will answer every question. I am an artist. I was paid to do the interview and I did the interview, that's it. I did not even abuse anyone during the interview."

Rakhi Sawant has been asked to appear before the Cyber Cell on February 24 to record her statements.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant appeared on Samay Raina’s show "India's Got Latent" in October last year. During the episode, she got into a heated argument with co-judge Maheep Singh, which escalated when she threw a chair on stage. The incident went viral after an audience member shared the footage on the internet. The exchange even led to the abrupt end of the episode.

Meanwhile, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia will appear before the Cyber Cell on February 24 to give their statements. The Supreme Court has further directed Ranveer Allahbadia to submit his passport to the investigating officer at the Nodal Cyber Police Station in Thane.

Yesterday, stand-up comedian Shashwat Maheshwari was also summoned to record his statement. The Maharashtra Cyber Department has already recorded statements from Raghu Ram and Devesh Dixit.

Refreshing your memory, Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on "India’s Got Latent" and faced a lot of backlash after asking a female contestant an inappropriate and offensive question about her parents.

Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology for his insensitive remark.

Moreover, comedian Samay Raina removed all episodes of "India’s Got Latent" from YouTube.

