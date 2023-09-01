Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka cancelled, says MoD

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday said that the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka stands cancelled.

He was schedule to visit Sri Lanka on September 02 and 03.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh had to hold talks with President and Defence Minister of Sri Lanka Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

In official communication the Ministry of Defence said that: “Due to unavoidable circumstances the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Sri Lanka stands deferred to a later date.

“The Defence Minister remains committed to strong bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka and looks forward to visit the island nation at the earliest possible time.”

