Rajnath Singh lauds efforts of Indian Army training institutes

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday lauded the contribution of the training institutions of the Indian Army in making the personnel proficient in military strategies and skills of warfare.

He was on a visit to the three Premier Training Institutes of the Indian Army - Army War College (AWC), Infantry School and Military College of Telecommunication & Engineering (MCTE) - in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers of the Indian Army.

The Defence Minister was briefed by the Officiating Commandant on the establishment of Advanced Incubation and Research Centre and the various MoUs towards enabling absorption and transformation of technologies, said a statement.

He visited the Army Marksmanship Unit to witness their contribution towards national sports.

The Defence Minister also visited the Infantry Museum, where he was briefed on the history of Infantry as well as the induction of modernised equipment into the Infantry.

Singh also interacted with all ranks of the three institutes at AWC.

Addressing the troops, he commended the courage of the Indian Army personnel in safeguarding the borders and ensuring national security.

“Your dedication and devotion to duty are an inspiration to all of us. It is due to your hard work and commitment that our country and its borders are becoming increasingly secure and strong,” he said.

The Defence Minister called upon the armed forces to continue keeping a vigilant eye on the current geopolitical scenario, and always remain alert and ready to deal with any kind of threats.

He emphasised that there are times when India faces challenges on the borders as well as on the internal front, which makes it imperative for the soldiers to keep a close eye on the activities of the adversaries and take timely and effective steps against them.

The Defence Minister asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's aim is to make India a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047, and the Armed Forces will play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh visited the Bhim Janm Bhoomi, a memorial dedicated to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Mhow, and paid homage to the Bharat Ratna awardee and the architect of the Indian Constitution at his birthplace.

