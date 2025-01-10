Rajnath Singh calls for cohesiveness in view of current global security environment

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for enhanced cohesiveness of the global community in view of the current security environment which, he said, is in a state of flux with multiple conflicts and challenges.

Addressing Ambassadors' Round-Table, organised as a prelude to Aero India 2025, the Defence Minister stressed on the need to overcome the present geopolitical tensions for ensuring mutual prosperity and global peace.

"It is of paramount importance that like-minded countries should strive together for collective actions for peace and prosperity. Without these, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovations that we are experiencing in today's era," he told the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of various countries attending the event.

This 15th edition of Aero India is scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka from February 10 to 14, 2025.

The five-day event comprises a curtain-raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, breath-taking air shows, a large exhibition area comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies. The broad theme is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

In his address, the Defence Minister pointed out that India is emerging as a leading voice for the Global South, and it advocates for a multi-aligned policy approach, which ensures that diverse views are considered in the collective pursuit of prosperity.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated India's commitment to addressing global challenges through five guiding principles: Respect, Dialogue, Cooperation, Peace & Prosperity. In today's geopolitical landscape, fostering unity among like-minded nations is essential for ensuring mutual prosperity and peace, while addressing contemporary challenges," he said.

"India has always championed shared prosperity and shared responsibility based on the fundamental principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, ‘One Earth, One Family’, which was also the theme for G-20 Summit in 2023," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Aero India, Asia's largest aero show, as one such event, where nations come together and form bonds beyond boundaries.

Elaborating on the vision behind the biennial event, he stated that it has proven itself to be the meeting ground for the aerospace and defence sectors to showcase their products/technologies.

He defined it as a forum to forge strategic partnerships towards increasing opportunities for business, transfer of technology, joint development and co-production between various industries.

The first three days of Aero India (February 10, 11 and 12) will be business days, while February 13 and 14 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

The event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign and Indian firms, and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process.

Aero India attracts many exhibitors from the world's leading industries in the field of aerospace and defence.

It provides a unique opportunity for the industry to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the targeted audience. The biennial event serves as a platform for industry leaders to connect and shape the future of the aerospace and defence industries.

