Rajkummar Rao’s action-thriller ‘Maalik’ to release on June 20

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao’s action-thriller “Maalik”, in which he will be seen in a gangster avatar for the first time, is all set to release on June 20.

The makers took to his Instagram, where they announced the release date along with a poster of the film featuring the actor. In the poster, Rajkummar can be seen standing on top of a jeep holding an AK-47. The poster also features a line of trucks queued up in front of him.

“Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @rajkummar_rao in and as #Maalik In Cinemas on 20th June, 2025 @justpulkit @kumartaurani @jayshewakramani @tipsfilmsofficial @nlfilms.india @jyotsananath @anujdhawan13 @ghoshrita @niharikabhasinkhan21 @sachinjigar @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @castingchhabra Music on @tips,” the caption read.

“Maalik” is directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed "Dedh Beegha Zameen", "Bose: Dead/Alive" and "Bhakshak".

It was on the actor’s 40th birthday, when Rajkummar announced the title of the film and unveiled the poster.

The poster had: “Maalik. Paida nahi ho sakta ban toh sakta hai,” written on it.

Giving an update about the filming last year, he captioned it: “#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!”

“Maalik” is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

Ever since his debut in 2010, Rajkummar has worked in over 30 films and has been feted with several honours including a National Award. The FTII alumni made his acting debut with “Love Sex Aur Dhokha”.

He was then seen films such as “Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2” and “Talaash: The Answer Lies Within”, where he had small roles. However, it was in 2013, when his luck changed with films such as “Kai po Che!” and “Shahid”.

He was then seen in “Queen”, “Aligarh”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Trapped”, “Newton”, “The White Tiger”, “Ludo”, “ Monica, O My Darling”, “Badhaai Do”, “Stree 2” and “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” with Triptii Dimri.

