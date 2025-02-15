Karanveer Mehra finally says the ‘three magical words’ to Chum Darang

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 18” winner Karanveer Mehra has finally professed his love for Chum Darang and said the three magical love to her on Valentine’s Day on Friday. Putting an end to all the rumours, the two have confirmed that they are now a couple.

Chum took to Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures and clips from their first Valentine’s Day together. Among all of the posts, there was a video, where Karanveer spoke his heart out to Chum and said: “Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody, ‘cuz I love you,”

The line left Chum blushing and she responded with a thumbs-up.

It was in the 18th season of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Salman Khan, where Chum and Karanveer first met. The two started as friends and slowly their bond and chemistry grew over the weeks in the show.

After coming out of the “Bigg Boss 18” house, the two were often seen spending time together at gatherings and even going over to each others' home.

The two were recently seen spending a fun evening at filmmaker Farah Khan’s home. Karanveer took to his Instagram, where he dropped a string of posing Chum and Farah along with the newly-married couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari. The last was a picture of the two reality show stars smiling at the camera lens as they posed with actress Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem.

“Kuch nahi badla hum dewaane thay dewane hee rahey. Hum naye shehro meh reh kar bhi puraney he rahey #happy80thbirthday #jawadsahab #legend,” Karanveer wrote as the caption.

Chum and her friend Shilpa Shirodkar recently featured in Farah’s YouTube channel, where the two cooked up a storm for the filmmaker.

It was on January 20, when Karanveer was declared the winner of “Bigg Boss 18”, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the "Bigg Boss 18" house.

Along with Karan and Vivian, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh had made it to the top 6 contenders this season.

The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

