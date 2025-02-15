Chaaava Box Office Collections: Vicky Kaushal Gets 2025's Highest Opener

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal will be a happy man after witnessing Chhaava’s box-office numbers on Day 1. The film, released with high expectations, lived up to its promise as director Laxman Utekar managed to evoke rousing emotions in audiences while showcasing the greatness of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The reviews of the film have been mixed, as critics applauded Vicky Kaushal’s efforts but felt that the movie could have felt more complete if the other characters had also had a chance to shine. However, their mixed reviews didn’t stop Chhaava from becoming this year’s highest opener in Bollywood.

The film raked in Rs.31 crores on Day 1, the highest so far for Hindi cinema this year and it’s also Vicky’s career-best figures. Vicky always proved that he is a phenomenal actor but he has finally been able to mix commerce with art and deliver a product that will make audience storm the theatres.

Vicky’s previous Day-1 best was Uri: The Surgical Strike back in 2019, where the movie collected Rs. 8.20 crores on its opening day. Vicky Kaushal also managed to pull off yet another impressive feat with Chhaava. The movie outperformed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which collected Rs 15 crores on the opening day.

Chhaava is only expected to grow big in numbers as people up North will definitely make it their first choice this weekend. With no competition, the Laxman Utekar directorial will continue to keep soaring on Saturday and Sunday. All in all, it looks like Maddock Productions has scored big yet again with this movie.

