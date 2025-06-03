Rajkummar Rao enters the dark world of crime as a ruthless gangster in teaser of 'Maalik'

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) The makers of “Maalik” have released the much-anticipated teaser, unveiling Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar.

Set in a gritty underworld ruled by power, ambition, and survival, the teaser offers a gripping glimpse into Rao’s transformation into a ruthless gangster. With intense visuals and a dark tone, “Maalik” promises a hard-hitting crime drama that pushes the actor into bold new territory. The ‘Stree’ actor commands the screen with raw intensity and a steely presence.

The teaser paints a dark, violent picture of the underworld, and Rao fits right into it, shedding every trace of his previous roles. In the teaser, Rajkummar is seen holding guns with chilling confidence, engaging in brutal combat, and walking through chaos with blood smeared across his face. His intense eyes and commanding body language hint at a character who has risen through violence and won’t stop until he rules the game. Sharing the intriguing teaser on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Paida nahin hue toh kya, ban toh sakte hai!! Teaser Out Now.#Maalik ko Milne aa jaana 11 july ko sirf cinema gharon main!.”

The teaser opens with Rao delivering powerful lines: “There are two types of people in the society. One who earns his bread with his sweat. And the other who takes away his bread with his blood and sweat. I'm the other one. I don't care what people think about me. Whether I'm a villain or a hero. I'm the hero in my story.”

Directed by Pulkit, the upcoming action drama is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

“Maalik” is scheduled to hit theatres on 11th July 2025. The film was announced on Rajkummar Rao’s 40th birthday. Sharing his first look poster, the actor wrote, “Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi (Welcome to the world of #Maalik. The shoot has begun, and we will meet soon (sic).”

