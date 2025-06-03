NIMCET 2025 Admit Card Released – Here's How to Download It

The admit card for the NIMCET 2025 exam is now available. Candidates who have registered can download it from the official website – nimcet.admissions.nic.in – by logging in with their User ID and password.

The NIMCET (NIT MCA Common Entrance Test) is held for admission into the MCA (Master of Computer Applications) programs offered by various NITs across India.

How to Download Your Admit Card:

Visit nimcet.admissions.nic.in

Click on the link for “Admit Card” or “Hall Ticket”

Log in using your User ID and password

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout

Important Note:

You must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre.

Also bring a valid photo ID (Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, etc.).

Without these, you won’t be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Exam Details:

Date: June 8, 2025

Mode: Online (Computer-Based Test)

Duration: 2 hours

Questions: 120 multiple-choice questions

Make sure to carefully check all the details on your admit card. If you spot any mistakes, contact the exam authorities right away.

For the latest updates, keep checking the official website regularly.