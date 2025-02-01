Rajit Dev on working with Nora Fatehi in 'Snake': Choreographing her is always special

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Nora Fatehi, and choreographer Rajit Dev have delivered yet another blockbuster hit in the form of their latest single, "Snake", in collaboration with the international singer Jason Derulo.

Shedding light on his recent collaboration Rajit Dev revealed, "Snake is an international song collaboration of Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo. Nora called me one day and spoke about this song called Snake. She said it is going to happen and we have an international sensation Jason Derulo on board. It was like a dream come true for me. I’ve been a huge fan of Jason’s songs. He’s an outstanding dancer and performer. For a boy from India who’s been inspired by amazing artists like Jason it was an opportunity for me to show my capacity."

Rajit Dev also shared his experience about working with Nora Fatehi, "I have always mentioned that choreographing Nora is always special. She’s been an inspiration to so many people. She gave me a brief that with this song she wants to make a mark in the Western world. I was focused on her strength - the way she moves. She literally moves like a snake. My team worked a lot on the choreography, which was presented to Nora and Jason, they loved everything about it.”

He further stated, "Nora and I have been working on songs for many years now. I still remember the first time we were chatting over a coffee in Mumbai she told me - 'Rajit we need to do something historic'. First, she did the FIFA World Cup anthem, and now this song. The main pillar of our strength is her trust in my vision and creativity."

For those who do not know, Rajit Dev has previously collaborated with Nora Fatehi in blockbuster music videos such as "Pachtaoge", "Chhod Denge", "Dirty Little Secret", the "FIFA World Cup anthem", and "Pepeta".

Elated by the success of 'Snake', Rajit Dev highlighted, "I’m super happy about the success of Snake. It’s already 30 million in 3 days. I’m very proud of this and I want everyone to know that this choreography is done by a guy from Mumbai."

