Rajesh Adani, Pranav Adani call Maha Kumbh a divine experience

Prayagraj, Feb 21 (IANS) Adani Group Managing Director Rajesh Adani and Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani described their experience at the Maha Kumbh as divine and hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to organise the mega-religious event.

After taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh, the Adanis spoke to IANS about their experience at the religious congregation and arrangements by the state government.

After offering prayers, Rajesh Adani said: "We are blessed to have darshan here. We have tried to help people out here and wish the best for the entire country."

Rajesh Adani's wife Shilin Adani said she had a divine experience at the Maha Kumbh.

Hailing the Uttar Pradesh government, she said: "Administration has made stupendous efforts to unite everyone, which is an admirable thing for the country."

Pranav Adani said: "It is a unique experience. What the administration and government have done for here, cannot be matched. It is a big thing for the religion. We have done sewa at Maha Kumbh."

On January 21, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his family took a holy dip and performed the Ganga Aarti at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam.

He was accompanied by his wife Priti Adani, sons Karan and Jeet, daughter-in-law Paridhi, and granddaughter Kaveri. Notably, the Adani Group is supporting the distribution of over one lakh free meals daily.

He is also distributing one crore Aarti Sangrah printed by the renowned Gita Press of Gorakhpur.

The industrialist praised the PM Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments for their efforts in organising the event, particularly in terms of policing and sanitation and described their experience as indescribable.

The Maha Kumbh at Praygaraj, which began on January 13 on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti, will end on February 26, the day of Mahashivratri.

