Champions Trophy: If Rohit is struggling but still gets runs, that’s dangerous for opposition, says Yuvraj

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Ahead of India’s highly-anticipated clash with Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, white-ball all-round great Yuvraj Singh believes if skipper Rohit Sharma still gets runs despite struggling at the crease, that’s the most dangerous thing for any opposing teams.

The India-Pakistan Group A clash in the Champions Trophy will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In 19 innings against Pakistan, Rohit has amassed 873 runs at an average of 51.35 and strike rate of 92.38, including hitting two centuries and five fifties.

Rohit had a good start with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy by making a typically quick 41 before falling in the first power-play, as vice-captain Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 101 led India to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

"Rohit Sharma, whether in form or out of form, it doesn’t matter to me. I would always back my match-winners. In ODI cricket, especially in white-ball formats, he has been India’s biggest match-winner as a batsman, alongside Virat Kohli.”

“If Rohit is struggling but still gets runs, that’s dangerous for the opposition. If he’s in form, he will score a century in 60 balls. That’s his quality—once he gets going, he’s not just hitting fours; he’s clearing the ropes with sixes. He is also one of the best players of the short ball.”

“Even if someone bowls at 145-150 kmph, Rohit has the ability to hook it effortlessly. His strike rate is always between 120-140, and on his day, he can single-handedly win you the game," said Yuvraj on JioHotstar.

Against Bangladesh, India fielded three spinners -- Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav. Axar was the standout bowler by picking two wickets, and missed out on a hat-trick, while Jadeja and Kuldeep couldn’t pick a scalp in the middle overs.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former India batter, had his take on India taking five spinners to Dubai, a venue that hasn’t seen dew since the start of this year, citing that there are no second chances for the side in the eight-team tournament.

"Never before has a team included five spinners in the squad, and there's a reason for that. There are no second chances in the Champions Trophy. In India's group, if you look at New Zealand, they have three left-handers—Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Tom Latham.”

“Against them, you need an off-spinner. This has been a tradition since Roger Binny’s time (when Kirti Azad played in the 1983 World Cup). Back in 1983, when no one gave us a chance, all-rounders like Madan Lal and Roger Binny helped us win matches.”

“Similarly, India now has quality all-rounders who bring depth to the squad. You can’t underestimate Dubai—this is not Sharjah; these are completely different conditions," he concluded.

