Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Mani Shankar Aiyar over comments on Trump's win

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday criticised Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's comments expressing disappointment over Donald Trump's election as US President.

Aiyar had earlier voiced his dismay over Trump's win, telling IANS, "I am deeply disappointed that such a person, labelled a felon by American courts, with a history involving payments to prostitutes to silence them, has been chosen as the world's most powerful President."

He also expressed regret that Kamala Harris, who has ties with India, missed the opportunity to become the first woman US President, remarking that he believes "Donald Trump is not a good man."

In response, Chandrasekhar remarked, "Whether it's Mani Shankar Aiyar or Rahul Gandhi, disappointment is a constant in their political journey. These individuals seem more invested in seeing the progress of Pakistan and signing memoranda with China, favouring those who oppose our democracy."

"The people of America have chosen their leader through their democratic process. If Rahul Gandhi and Mani Shankar Aiyar are troubled by it, they should consider taking medicine for their stomach ache. It's their right whom to choose, and similarly, the people of our country also have the right to decide their leader," he told IANS.

Emphasising the importance of the India-US partnership, he noted, "The relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, as leaders of the two most powerful democracies, will bring global benefits. Their combined efforts can contribute to resolving issues affecting the world, such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, which have driven up gasoline prices and impacted economies worldwide."

Chandrasekhar further added that Congress leaders like Aiyar and Gandhi appear disconnected from the global challenges people face today.

"This partnership sends a positive message to the world and India, offering hope for solutions to current crises like inflation and deflation, as well as to the environment of conflict," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.