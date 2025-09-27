Rajat Bedi calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘storyteller who raised all of us’ in heartfelt post

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi recently shared his excitement after experiencing a special on-set moment with Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan on the sets of “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

Expressing his gratitude, Rajat described the experience as a “dream moment,” praising Shah Rukh for raising a storyteller in Aryan who continues to inspire those around him. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajat shared a photo featuring him alongside SRK, Aryan and Vivaan Bedi. In the click, Bedi is seen twinning with the father-son duo in black suit.

For the caption, the ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ actor wrote, “Two generations, one frame Thank you Aryan for writing me into this dream and Sir @iamsrk for raising a storyteller who raised ALL OF US … Grateful beyond words. #Blessed.”

Yesterday, Rajat Bedi had posted a picture with Aryan Khan and penned a note calling the star kid an ‘angel.’ “When God sends you an angel, this is what he looks like,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Rajat Bedi is making waves with his impressive comeback in Aryan Khan’s much-acclaimed debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.” After taking a long break from mainstream cinema, the actor’s return has been widely praised. In the show, produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajat plays the role of Jaraj Saxena.

The satirical action comedy also features Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha and Armaan Khera.

Rajat Bedi is best remembered for his roles in films like “Koi… Mil Gaya,” “International Khiladi,” “Hero: The Love Story of a Spy,” and “Jaani Dushman.”

Rajat Bedi, the grandson of renowned writer Rajendra Singh Bedi and son of filmmaker Narendra Bedi, comes from a distinguished film background. Despite his lineage, he began his journey in the industry by assisting director Ramesh Sippy on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Zamana Deewana.” He made his acting debut with the 1998 film 2001 “Do Hazaar Ek,” which unfortunately failed at the box office.

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