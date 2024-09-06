Rajasthan's bureaucratic rejig: 108 IAS officers transferred

Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bhajanlal Government has transferred 108 IAS officers.

The state government announced the reshuffle late on Thursday.

Of the total 108 officers, 98 have been transferred while 10 IAS officers, who were earlier put on awaited posting orders, have also been given postings in the Industries Department.

Tina Dabi, whose wedding to fellow IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, made headlines in 2023, has been posted as Barmer District Collector. Gawande has been posted as Jalore Collector.

Further, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Finance Department Akhil Arora and Principal Secretary of the Home Department Anand Kumar have not been changed.

Arora was also the ACS of the Finance Department during Congress rule. Arora has been in the Finance Department since October 31, 2020, during Congress rule, he was posted as Principal Secretary in 2020.

In 2022, Arora became ACS after promotion, but his department remained intact.

At the same time, Anand Kumar has been in the Home Department since October 28, 2022. He was posted as Principal Secretary of the Home Department in Congress rule. Later, Anand Kumar became ACS after promotion, but he was not transferred anywhere.

The Divisional Commissioner of Jaipur and Banswara have also been transferred. At the same time, the collectors of 13 districts, including Jaipur, have also been changed.

ACS of Health Department Shubra Singh has been posted as Roadways Chairman. Similarly, Gayatri A Rathore has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Health Department from the Tourism Department.

Bhaskar Sawant will be the Principal Secretary of PHED. Samithi Sharma has been sent to Animal Husbandry.

ACS Shreya Guha has got a new posting from the Transport to Rural Development Department.

Vaibhav Galaria has been transferred to Urban Development and Housing as Principal Secretary from the position of Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department. T Ravikant has been posted as Principal Secretary of Mines and Petroleum Department from UDH Principal Secretary. Rajesh Yadav, who was on APO after returning from central deputation, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Autonomous Governance Department.

Bhanu Prakash Eturu has been transferred from the post of Chairman of all three power companies and appointed Secretary of Tribal Development Department TAD.

Aarti Dogra has now been appointed as Discoms Chief in place of Eturu. She has been transferred from the IT Department and given a new posting. Dogra was CMO during Gehlot's government.

At the same time, Vikas Sitaramji Bhale, Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department, has been transferred to the post of Chairman of the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Authority.

Banswara Divisional Commissioner Neeraj K Pawan has been appointed as the administrative secretary in the Sports Department.

Rashmi Gupta was appointed as Jaipur Divisional Commissioner replacing Aarushi Ajay Malik.

Jitendra Soni, who was appointed Jaipur Collector, has also been given additional charge of Dudu and Jaipur rural collector. Udaipur TAD commissioner Pragya Kewalramani has been given additional charge of Udaipur and Banswara Divisional Commissioner.

The state was awaiting the bureaucratic reshuffle for many months since the new government was formed in December 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.