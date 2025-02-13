Rajasthan: Strict action to be taken against latecomers, absentees in govt offices

Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) Government personnel arriving late or being absent without permission will face strict action in Rajasthan, as per directives issued by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of prompt service delivery to the public, instructing officials to be present at their designated seats on time. Government employees must efficiently address citizens' concerns and provide clear information about government schemes, eligibility, and application processes to ensure seamless public service.

He further directed that the work of common people coming to the government office should be done as soon as possible, they should not face any inconvenience and the government personnel should sit on their seats at the prescribed time, solve the problems, give information to the common people about the benefits, eligibility, application process of government schemes.

To enforce this directive, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Coordination has deployed multiple teams for office inspections and feedback collection.

Administrative Secretary Urmila Rajoria stated that a departmental team, led by Deputy Administrative Secretary Mahendra Parewa, conducted surprise inspections at various government offices in Hanumangarh district headquarters on Thursday.

During the inspection, 92 attendance registers were seized, revealing 21.42 per cent of gazetted officers and 13.45 per cent of non-gazetted personnel absent.

The government has assured that strict disciplinary action will be taken against absentees as per regulations.

The state-level inspection team includes Section Officer Mahendra Kumar Saravata, Assistant Section Officer Chena Ram Bhadala, and Dayaram Gurjar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.