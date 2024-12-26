Rajasthan: SI recruitment exam to be cancelled after scandal, re-exam recommended

Jaipur, Dec 26 (IANS) The Cabinet committee constituted by the state government to address the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam controversy has recommended cancelling the exam and conducting a re-examination for the same candidates.

This recommendation was submitted recently to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma but has only now come to public attention. The report has also been forwarded by the Home Department to Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena, who has been actively raising concerns about the recruitment process.

A six-member Cabinet committee chaired by Parliamentary Affairs and Law Minister Jogaram Patel was formed to investigate the SI recruitment exam paper leak. The committee explored various options, including conducting the exam for the original candidates again, cancelling the recruitment entirely, dismissing selected candidates caught in the scandal, and retaining others in service. Ultimately, the committee recommended re-conducting the exam for the candidates who had previously appeared.

The SI Recruitment 2021 process involved the selection of 859 candidates, but the paper leak scandal has led to the arrest of approximately 50 Sub-Inspectors. In all, 75 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case, though many have since been granted bail.

The matter has also reached the High Court, where a petition has been filed seeking the cancellation of the recruitment exam and a new opportunity for the original candidates. Following this petition, the High Court imposed a stay on the appointment of trainee police Sub-Inspectors.

Chaired by Law Minister Jogaram Patel, the Cabinet committee included Ministers Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Sumit Godara, Babulal Kharari, Jawahar Singh Bedham, and Manju Baghmar.

The committee of ministers had taken opinions from the SIT probing the SI recruitment exam, the Police Headquarters and the Advocate General. All three had advised to cancel the recruitment.

