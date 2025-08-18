Rajasthan: Second army recruitment rally to commence at Sikar from Aug 25

Jaipur, Aug 18 (IANS) The second Army Recruitment Rally of Recruiting Zone, Rajasthan for the year 2025-26 will be conducted by the Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Jaipur, at Zila Stadium, Sikar, from August 25 to September 16.

This rally is being organised for eligible candidates from the districts of Jaipur, Sikar, and Didwana-Kuchaman.

Approximately 10,000 candidates who qualified in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 have been issued call-up letters to appear in the rally.

Recruitment will be carried out for the categories of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, and Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Pass and 10th Pass). In addition, recruitment for Zonal and Central categories, including Sepoy Pharma, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, Havildar Education (Information Technology/Cyber, Information Operation, Linguist), Havildar Surveyor Automated Cartographer, Junior Commissioned Officer (Catering), and Religious Teacher (Junior Commissioned Officers) will also be conducted on 25–26 August 2025.

The rally is being organised with the support of Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Rajasthan, Headquarters South Western Command, and the Civil Administration of Sikar. It provides a golden opportunity for the motivated youth of Rajasthan to join the Indian Army and serve the nation with pride.

Headquarters Recruiting Zone has reiterated that the selection process is fair, transparent, and fully automated, ensuring recruitment strictly on the basis of merit.

Candidates are cautioned not to fall prey to touts or middlemen and to avoid fraudulent practices. It has been clearly advised that no documents should be handed over to civil training academies or touts under any circumstances.

Candidates must submit their documents only to the authorised Recruiting Staff when specifically asked and by the official notification.

For further details and assistance, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Join Indian Army or contact the Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Jaipur, said Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

