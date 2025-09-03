Rajasthan: Preparations begin for Anta Assembly by-election

Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) Preparations for the upcoming by-election in Anta Assembly Constituency (193) in Rajasthan have formally begun with the special summary revision of voter lists, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

A meeting with political parties was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the District Election Officer, Baran. Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan informed that the draft voter list (eligibility date: 1 July 2025) was published on 3 September. Hard and soft copies of the draft rolls were distributed to party representatives in CDs and pen drives in the presence of the media, with receipts duly obtained.

As per the program schedule, claims and objections can be filed from 3 to 17 September 2025, which will be resolved by 25 September. The final publication of the voter list is set for 1 October 2025.

To ensure voter participation, special campaign days have been fixed on 7 and 14 September (Sundays), when booth-level officers will be available at all polling stations to receive claims and objections.

According to the draft rolls, 2,26,227 voters are registered in Anta constituency, including 1,15,982 men, 1,10,241 women, and four others.

Citizens have been urged to verify their details in the draft list, available on the District Election Officer’s website, and file claims or objections with the Election Registration Officer, Anta, if required.

During the meeting, it was pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party has not yet appointed BLA-2 in Anta constituency.

The DEO requested both the BJP and the Congress to complete the appointment of BLA-2 in all constituencies without delay. Following the Election Commission’s approval for streamlining polling booths, the number of polling stations in Anta has risen from 247 to 268. Party representatives were also asked to ensure the appointment of BLA-2 at these new booths.

The DEO further appealed to the media for widespread publicity of the summary revision program and for regular publication of press notes to create public awareness.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on May 23, 2025, terminated the membership of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena after he was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail for pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate.

According to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, Meena's membership was terminated effective May 1.

The Speaker sought legal opinion from the Advocate General and senior legal experts before making the decision, and then cancelled his membership, hence bringing in the need for bypolls in Anta.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.