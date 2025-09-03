Chhagan Bhujbal 'boycotts' Cabinet meeting a day after govt decides to provide Kunbi status to Marathas

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) A day after the Maharashtra government issued a government resolution on the implementation of Hyderabad Gazette which may pave way for inclusion of Marathas in OBC list, senior OBC minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday skipped the state cabinet meeting.

"I was present for the pre-Cabinet meeting. I had a pre-decided appointment as a result of which I was not present at the state cabinet meeting," said Bhujbal.

He has already remarked that the government resolution on the implementation of Hyderabad Gazette is being studied by legal experts for possible legal battle ahead.

Sources within the NCP mentioned that deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar held a telephonic conversation with minister Bhujbal, in the wake of his visible disagreement with the government resolution. It, however, could not manage to change minister Bhujbal's decision to not attend the cabinet meeting.

Later in the day, minister Bhujbal issued a statement appealing OBCs to remain calm and allow the legal study to be completed.

"Appropriate legal actions will be taken after studying the GR. But till then I appeal to all to remain calm and not to indulge in any actions such as burning and tearing government documents," he said.

Minister Bhujbal had conveyed a meeting of OBC organisations during the agitation led by Manoj Jarange -Patil was raging in Mumbai. In the past as well, he has been actively pursuing issues concerning OBCs through Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad. He also appealed OBC members and organisations not to immediately resort to protest or take any extreme step especially when the government resolution is being examined. He appealed them to stay calm.

When asked whether minister Bhujbal Boycotted the cabinet meeting, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said, "I don't know whether he boycotted the Cabinet, but his chair was empty."

Meanwhile, minister Bhujbal also skipped the dinner hosted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for ministers and legislators at his official residence on the occasion of ongoing Ganesh festival.

