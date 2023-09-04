Rajasthan: Power crisis deepens; Energy Dept appeals to consumers to co-operate

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) The Rajasthan Energy Department officials have made an appeal to the people, saying "every consumer should limit the electricity consumption as there is increasing power demand in the state due to lack of monsoon".

Officials submitted that if each consumer uses power consciously, a significant contribution could be made towards reducing the electricity demand.

They said that the power supply in the state has been normal in the month of August till the 8th of same month, but due to poor monsoon conditions, the demand has increased gradually from August 9.

"The percentage of demand is quite high. The average demand of electricity was 3,311 lakh units per day, which is 39 per cent more than the same month (August) last year," an official said.

The maximum demand of electricity was 3,607 lakh units/17,548 MW recorded on September 1, which is the highest till date, the officials said, adding that even in next three days -- September 2, 3 and 4, the figures have been more or less same.

"The overall demand could not be met during the month of August due to the lack of monsoon in Rajasthan," another official said, adding: "There has been an unprecedented increase in the demand of electricity in the states in the month of August and on August 31, the maximum demand of 2,39,000 MW has been noted in the country, which is a record. There has been a decrease in the supply against the demand of electricity at the national level.

"Vigorous efforts are being made and when necessary, power cuts for two days a week in industries and 1 hour in the morning in urban areas are also being implemented," the official added.

In view of the ever-increasing demand for electricity, the Energy Department has appealed for co-operation to the consumers, an official said.

It needs to be mentioned here that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has declared that families will get free electricity for up to 100 units, while a fixed rate for the next 100 units will be provided.

He added that for electricity bills for up to 200 units of consumption, the fuel surcharge and all other charges will be waived off, and the expense will be borne by the public exchequer.

"After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, there was feedback that there should be a slight change in the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. Feedback was also received from the public regarding the fuel surcharge in the electricity bills in the month of May, on the basis of which a big decision has been taken.

"The electricity bill of those who consume up to 100 units per month will be zero. They will not have to pay any bill in retrospect. First 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to the families who consume more than 100 units per month, that is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charges for the first 100 units.

"Keeping in mind especially the middle class people, consumers who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, first 100 units of electricity will be free, along with fixed charges up to 200 units, fuel surcharge and all other charges will be waived and the state government will pay them," he tweeted on May 31.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.