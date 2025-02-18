Rajasthan Police seize 149.54 gm of illicit MDMA drugs

Jaipur, Feb 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Tuesday intercepted a smuggler and seized 149.54 grams of MDMA drugs worth Rs 30 lakh and also confiscated the car used in the smuggling operation.

The arrested individual, Azam Khan (45), son of Aziz, is a resident of the Thana Kharakuan area in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, said police officials.

SP Vineet Kumar Bansal stated that under the police teams, a check post was set up at Chupna-Kotdi Road Jambukheda Phanta on Monday night. During this operation, a car from the Ameo TDI company, travelling from Chupna Mowai Road, was spotted.

"Upon seeing the police squad, the car abruptly stopped, and the driver attempted to flee at high speed. Suspecting the presence of illegal substances, SHO Arun Khant and his team managed to stop the car. A search of the vehicle and the driver, Azam Khan, led to the discovery of 149.54 grams of MD drug hidden in a bag with the accused. The illegal MDMA drug and the car used in the smuggling attempt were confiscated, and Azam Khan was arrested," said Bansal.

A case was registered at Kotdi Police Station, and an investigation has been launched. The accused is currently being interrogated regarding the purchase and sale of illegal drugs. The seized MD drug is valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh.

This operation involved SHO Arun Khant, ASI Ganpat Lal, Head Constable Hari, Constables Kalu Singh, Kanhaiya Lal, Prakash, and Ghanshyam from Kotdi Police Station.

