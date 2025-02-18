Bihar: Manjusha artists in Bhagalpur prepare special paintings to welcome PM Modi

Patna, Feb 18 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bihar’s Bhagalpur, local Manjusha artists have created handmade paintings to honour his arrival and highlight the region’s ancient heritage, religious significance, and cultural pride.

Bhagalpur, historically known as Anga Pradesh (as mentioned in the Mahabharata), is famous for its traditional Manjusha paintings, which hold a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Renowned Manjusha artist Kaushal Kishore has crafted special paintings that illustrate the rich historical and religious landmarks of Bhagalpur, the Ajgaibinath Temple in Sultanganj, an important pilgrimage site for Lord Shiva devotees apart from the under-construction bridge over the Ganges, connecting Sultanganj to Khagaria at Aguwani Ghat.

Kaushal Kishore said: "We have created this unique Manjusha painting to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhagalpur. The painting depicts the Ajgaibinath Temple and other iconic landmarks, celebrating the region’s deep cultural and historical roots."

The Ajgaibinath Temple, located on the banks of the Ganga River, holds immense religious significance. Devotees collect Ganga Jal (holy water) from this site and travel to Deoghar to offer it to Lord Shiva’s Jyotirlinga.

With PM Modi’s upcoming visit, Bhagalpur’s traditional arts and heritage sites are expected to gain national attention, further promoting Manjusha art and regional tourism.

Kaushal Kishore and his team have also highlighted various important aspects of Bhagalpur’s heritage and development, including Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary – home to the endangered Gangetic River Dolphin, India’s national aquatic animal, Katarni Paddy – a unique variety of aromatic rice grown in Bhagalpur, Bhagalpuri Silk, a world-famous silk fabric woven in the region, GI-tagged Jardalu mango variety exclusive to Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon Thermal Power Plant, a major power generation hub, Pirpainti's New Coal Block, Vikramshila Buddhist Mahavihara, Bateshwar Nath Temple, Kataria Rail Bridge, Garuda Breeding Sanctuary, Greenfield Airport in Bhagalpur and Inland Waterways Project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public rally in Bhagalpur and release the latest instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi for farmers.

Manjusha artist Kaushal Kishore added: “Our paintings reflect Bhagalpur’s rich history and the special developments that have been allocated in the last and upcoming Union Budgets. This artwork is dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.