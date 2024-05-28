Rajasthan Police demolishes property of drug peddler

Jaipur, May 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Monday demolished the property of a drug peddler in Sriganganagar district using bulldozers.

Police said that the accused had encroached on the government commercial land and built a room on it which was being used for drug peddling.

SP Gaurav Yadav identified the drug peddler as Akash alias Billa.

“We have freed the government land with the help of the Municipal Council team. The price of this property is around Rs one crore rupees,” Gaurav Yadav said.

He said that the action was taken under 'Operation Seema Sankalp' which is being jointly run by the district administration and the district police to make Sriganganagar district drug-free.

SP Yadav said that a total of nine criminal cases including two NDPS Act cases are registered against Akash alias Billa in Sadar and Jawahar Nagar police stations of Sriganganagar district.

“The room he built by encroaching on government land, was used for storing, selling illegal drugs and making people consume them,” Gaurav Yadav said.

He said that further investigation into the case is underway.

